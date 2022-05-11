For Gulf-bound migrant workers, a special 24×7 help desk at Hyderabad international airport

A round-the-clock special help desk was opened for outbound migrants at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad Wednesday. With a focus on migrant workers travelling to middle eastern countries, it would be manned by the Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM), a statement from GMR Hyderabad International Airport (GHIAL) said.

On Wednesday, Special Chief Secretary Rani Kumudini launched the special help desk along with Pradeep Panicker, CEO of GHIAL, and other officials. Located at the international departure terminal, the help desk is committed to raising awareness about safe and legal migration, helping and guiding vulnerable migrants like domestic workers, housemaids and labourers etc. about proper documentation and paperwork needed for emigration clearance.

At present, there are over 15 lakh migrant workers from Telangana working in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and every year thousands of blue-collar workers travel to the Gulf in search of jobs. Such migrants often find themselves duped by illegal agents and stranded in foreign lands. TOMCOM was launched by the state government to streamline overseas recruitment and create awareness against illegal migration.

Panicker said a gradual rise in outbound migrant workforce travelling from Hyderabad to the Middle East is seen in the last few years. “Quite often, most of these migrant workers are ignorant of the procedures and documentation needed for emigration clearance and other purposes,” he said, adding that the presence of a dedicated migrant help desk will help in scrutinising the documents of the travellers, impart awareness, and guide the passengers in emigration clearance.