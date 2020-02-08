Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation becomes first civic body to pass anti-CAA resolution

Deputy Mayor Sk Baba Fasiuddin noted that democracy was at stake due to the Centre’s plans to implement CAA, National Population Register and National Register of Citizens (NRC) (File) Deputy Mayor Sk Baba Fasiuddin noted that democracy was at stake due to the Centre’s plans to implement CAA, National Population Register and National Register of Citizens (NRC) (File)

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Saturday passed a resolution against the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), thus becoming the first civic body in the country to do so.

The 15th special meeting was convened to approve the draft budget of GHMC for 2020-21 and discuss the revised budget estimates for 2019-20.

Deputy Mayor Sk Baba Fasiuddin noted that democracy was at stake due to the Centre’s plans to implement CAA, National Population Register and National Register of Citizens (NRC) which he said were against the Constitution of India.

Other members pointed out that the Telangana government and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had already expressed their views on opposing the CAA, NRC and NPR. Former Mayor, Majid Hussain, noted that the ruling party would soon pass a resolution against the amended citizenship law at the ensuing legislative assembly session.

Earlier, CM KCR had come down heavily on the Centre, stating that he would call a meeting of likeminded chief ministers, regional political party leaders and others demanding the repeal of the legislation. “The CAA is not at all good for the country. When there is resentment among people, the government should review it,” the CM had told media after the party’s landslide victory in municipal polls.

Slamming the NDA-led central government, the CM had wondered why the Hindu-Muslim issue was being played up every now and then. “Do people not have any other work? Can we all not live peacefully,” he had asked.

On Saturday, Mayor Bonthu Rammohan reiterated that Telangana was a secular state, and extended support to the chief minister.

