Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation announces 90 km of cycle tracks across city

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has announced the development of new cycle tracks across the city, thereby adding a total of 90 km to the existing ones.

The temporary cycle tracks are being developed at locations where there is no scope for a permanent one at present, the GHMC said in a statement after the review meeting Friday.

Having identified such stretches, the GHMC will allow the road to be used as a cycle track till 8 am after which the stretch will be used for regular vehicular traffic as usual, the statement added.

All road stretches currently under the purview of the Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme (CRMP) will be used as bicycle tracks. In all, a total of 90 kilometres of bicycle tracks — both temporary and permanent — on various stretches, some of which have already been opened, will be available for the cycling enthusiasts.

The new permanent cycle tracks will in the next few months be laid on a three-km track from Habsiguda crossroad to Uppal crossroad, apart from a four-km track from Bairamalguda crossroad to Owaisi Hospital junction and a four-km track from Aramghar to PDP junction.

A two-km cycle track from BioDiversity junction to Leather Park, a 450-m track from Rolling Hills to AIG Hospitals and a 2.25-km track from Khajaguda to Nanakramguda is also in the pipeline. Along with the cycle tracks, pavements are being built and saplings have been planted at several locations.

The GHMC will build a six-km temporary cycle track around KBR National Park, a six-km track from IKEA junction to Raidurg via Biodiversity and a 10-km track from IDL Lake to JNTU which includes the track from Rainbow Vista to IDL Lake. A stretch from Hydernagar up to Balanagar will be developed as a temporary track, whereas the road between Mettuguda crossroad and Habsiguda crossroad, and Buddha Bhavan up to the Indira Gandhi circle will have both permanent and temporary tracks. A part of the cycle track from IKEA to Raidurg will be permanent and the remaining temporary.