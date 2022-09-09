Grand Ganesh immersion today; Telangana declares holiday in Hyderabad, nearby districts

Bringing down the curtains on the 10-day-long Ganesh Chathurthi festivities in Hyderabad, grand processions will culminate in the immersion of thousands of idols in city lakes and water bodies that are artificially created for the purpose.

The Telangana government has declared a holiday on Friday for all the government offices and educational institutions in the city and adjoining districts. Police have announced traffic restrictions and diversions along the 18-km-long main procession routes as well as other tributary procession routes in the Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda police commissionerate limits. Considering the traffic restrictions in place across the city, the Hyderabad Metro Rail announced an extension of operating hours till 2 am.

The main processions from Balapur and Khairatabad towards Hussain Sagar Lake will start at 9 am and 10 am, respectively. The processions will begin after the grand auction of the 21-kg laddu of Balapur Ganesh which is expected to fetch over Rs 20 lakh.

Officials expect the 50-feet tall eco-friendly Khairatabad Ganesh idol to be immersed in the lake by 3 pm and the Balapur Ganesh idol by 7 pm.

A controversy erupted a few days ago over the Telangana High Court’s order to ban the immersion of idols made of Plaster of Paris and chemical dyes in Hussain Sagar Lake. The government has not yet clarified its stand on the matter.

Bhagvanth Rao, who is Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi general secretary, said the arrangements were satisfactory.

He and other office-bearers were on a hunger strike Tuesday owing to lack of support from the state government.

Muslims to offer prayers at their neighbourhood mosques

Advertisement

Officers said that the arrangements are made to avoid the main procession from coinciding with Friday prayers at Mecca Masjid. Given the immersions processions, Muslim cleric Maulana Qubool Pasha Shuttari has urged Muslims to offer prayers at their neighbourhood mosques.

Over 9000 idols (3 ft or above) installed across Hyderabad city

City police commissioner C V Anand and other officers took stock of the arrangements and inspected the routes Thursday. According to him, around 9,423 idols (3 feet or above) are installed across the city and will be immersed on Friday and Saturday. Apart from the staff from the city police, additional staff from other districts and allied branches will also be deployed. Around 24,132 personnel and 122 platoons will be on the ground and the police will monitor the main procession route and tributary processions through its CCTV camera network, special squads and other real-time feeds, he said. Multiple Quick Response Teams, dog squads, and anti-chain snatching teams and SHE teams are being deployed.

The commissioner appealed to the pandal organisers and the general public for their full cooperation. Apart from existing cameras, an additional 739 CCTV cameras were installed across the main procession routes. Police have deployed 10 drones at important locations and places of immersion in and around Hussein Sagar Lake. Two mobile command control centres for close supervision and four camera-mounted vehicles will be pressed into service, he said.

Advertisement

Senior officers from all line departments such as Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), HMDA, Transco, HMWSSB, RTA, Medical and Health, etc will be present at the joint command and control centre at the new city police headquarters.

The GHMC has arranged 22 temporary ponds, 24 portable ponds, and 28 baby ponds, beside lakes for the immersion of idols. The civic body has also deployed 280 regular cranes, 130 mobile cranes, over 100 expert swimmers, and about 10,000 sanitation staff across the city. As many as 21 cranes have been deployed on the Tank Bund road and NTR Marg. According to GHMC, around 38,000 idols have been installed across Hyderabad.