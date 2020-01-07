‘Govt’s Frankensteins behind JNU violence, why didn’t cops intervene’: Owaisi

Owaisi said the government should ‘forget it is from the BJP and do its Constitutional duties’. (File) Owaisi said the government should ‘forget it is from the BJP and do its Constitutional duties’. (File)

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi Tuesday said the central government’s own “Frankensteins” were behind the JNU violence, and demanded the resignation of the Vice-Chancellor.

“For some time, forget you are from the BJP. Do your Constitutional duties and deliver justice. Stop all this (injustice),” he said.

The AIMIM chief demanded that those involved in Sunday’s violence be booked for attempt to murder, trespass and property damage. He also condemned the FIR against JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh.

“If the V-C has any shame left in him, he should resign immediately. The V-C is the parent of university students. He should have protected them,” Owaisi said.

The AIMIM leader asked why the police failed in stopping the goons who went on a rampage inside the JNU campus on Sunday. “Shameful that in the national capital, such a thing went on for over an hour-and-a-half, and the police did not interfere. The goons, these antinational elements carrying lathis and rods, attacked students and terrorised the campus. The government did not hear the pains and cries of the students. Why didn’t the government respond?” he asked.

“Till when will you keep saving these goons. These are all your Frankensteins [monsters]. Law and order in Delhi is your responsibility. You didn’t learn anything from Jamia Millia Islamia,” he added.

On the investigation into the violence, he said: “Till when will one-sided action be taken? You will keep investigating. Can’t you take preventive action? In your [the police’s] presence they went inside, and you give them a safe passage out.”

