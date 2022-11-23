scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022

Gottikoya tribesmen held for Telangana forest officer’s death

The Chandrugonda forest range officer’s funeral will be held today with full state honours as per the instructions of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Chandrugonda forest range officer C Srinivasa Rao suffered severe injuries in the attack and succumbed on the way to the hospital, officials said. (File)

Two men belonging to the Gottikoya tribe were arrested Wednesday by the Bhadradri Kothagudem police of Telangana in connection with the murder of Chandrugonda forest range officer C Srinivasa Rao on Tuesday noon. The officer, along with his staff, was returning from the forest when he was attacked with axes and sickles by the tribal people who were trying to occupy newly-laid forest plantations at Errabolu in Bendalapadu village .

“We have arrested two Gottikoya tribal men named Nanga and Tula. They are in our custody and we will give more details later,” district SP G Vineeth told indianexpress.com on Wednesday morning.

Rao suffered severe injuries in the attack and succumbed on the way to the hospital, officials said.

Meanwhile, the officer’s funeral is being held in the district Wednesday with full state honours as per the instructions of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. The CM had announced an ex gratia of Rs 50 lakh to the bereaved family and a government job to an eligible family member of the officer. He also instructed the forest department to pay the slain officer’s full salary to the family till the age of his retirement.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
At COP27, one hit and many missesPremium
At COP27, one hit and many misses
Can’t be bought over: Jignesh Mevani’s message in his poll pitchPremium
Can’t be bought over: Jignesh Mevani’s message in his poll pitch
After dry phase, ISRO back with a bang, eyes commercial market tooPremium
After dry phase, ISRO back with a bang, eyes commercial market too
Shahrukh Alam writes: A solution to the problem of judicial pendency, pos...Premium
Shahrukh Alam writes: A solution to the problem of judicial pendency, pos...

The 42-year-old forest range officer is survived by wife, daughter and son. He was a recipient of the KVS Babu state gold medal for forest protection in his range in the year 2021.

Bendalapadu and Maddukur villages have seen clashes between tribal people and forest officials about podu (shifting cultivation) land in the past. Rao was a victim of an unprovoked attack by tribal people, said R M Dobriyal, state’s principal chief conservator of forests and chief wildlife warden.

“He was one of our best range officers. Along with staff, he was on a routine visit to forest areas where new operations are taken up. After briefing about the activities to the staff and labourers, Srinivasa Rao was on his way back when he was attacked around noon,” he told indianexpress.com.

Advertisement

According to Dobriyal, a forest watcher had complained to Rao about people grazing cattle within new plantations raised by the forest department.

“The watcher told Rao that these people were not listening to him and were damaging the plantations. Rao reached the spot asked the villagers to go away. While he was taking photographs and dimensions of the area, two men suddenly hacked him with axes. The officer was taken to hospital and died on the way. It is very unfortunate,” he said.

CM Rao had directed DGP M Mahendar Reddy to take action against the culprits as per law. He assured that attacks on government employees while they are performing their duties will not be tolerated.

More from Hyderabad
Advertisement

Bendalapadu and Maddukur villages have seen clashes between tribals and forest officials about podu (shifting cultivation) land in the past.

First published on: 23-11-2022 at 12:22:05 pm
Next Story

Fawad Khan-Mahira Khan’s The Legend of Maula Jatt becomes the highest-earning Pakistani film till date, mints Rs 200 cr worldwide

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 23: Latest News
Advertisement
X