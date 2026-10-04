‘Was doing my duty’: BLO who stopped bulk submission of pre-printed SIR Form 7s in Hyderabad

The video of this BLO rejecting the Form 7s went viral when Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee raised the matter on Saturday. “If some are targeting people by filing bulk Form 7s, we will take strict action,” the CEO’s office said.

Written by: Nikhila Henry
5 min readOct 4, 2026 02:52 PM IST
The first instance of bulk Form 7s in Hyderabad surfaced on October 1, 2026, in Musheerabad constituency.The first instance of bulk Form 7s in Hyderabad surfaced on October 1, 2026, in Musheerabad constituency. (File photo)
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His voice may have gained unlikely attention, with Telangana Congress sharing a now-viral video of him rejecting a bunch of Form 7s allegedly filed by a BJP booth-level agent (BLA), but this BLO from Hyderabad chooses not to make much of it, simply saying, “I was just doing my duty.”

He was posted at Booth 173 in the Goshamahal constituency of Telangana Capital when the said Form 7s of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) were filed by a BLA in September-end.

“It’s not possible to accept these Form 7s,” he is heard saying.

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Speaking to The Indian Express, the BLO, who works as a Junior Assistant at Osmania Medical College, said, “The forms had printed EPIC numbers. There were no names on them. I had no instructions to receive such forms from my superior officers. Hence, I decided not to accept these.”

The video of this BLO rejecting the Form 7s went viral three days later, when Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) on Saturday released the video of pre-printed Form 7s of SIR surfacing in Hyderabad.

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“I don’t know how that video went viral. I was only stating my point of view,” the BLO said. When asked whether he was scared to reject the forms, he said, “No, I was not. I was doing my duty”.

He, however, did not want to be identified as he did not want “publicity for an act which was done as part of the BLO duty”.

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TPCC released the video two days after they complained to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) “about apprehensions of a larger conspiracy to bulk delete voters” as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls 2026.

The forms, which the TPCC had accessed, had no names. “They were in the last stages of being filed by the BJP BLA,” a Congress source alleged.

In a press conference on Sunday, BJP state president N Ramchander Rao said his party’s BLAs have not submitted bulk Form 7s. “The Congress is spreading malicious propaganda against constitutional institutions like the Election Commission,” he added.

Form 7s are used by electors if they want to delete their own name or to object to any other elector in their constituency.

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Similar instances

The first instance of bulk Form 7s in Hyderabad surfaced on October 1, 2026, in Musheerabad constituency. Pre-printed applications were allegedly filed by a BLA of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), seeking deletion of a total 31 electors, who included a Congress BLA and his family members. In another case, a pre-printed Form 7 surfaced in Bahadurpura constituency. This, too, was flagged by the TPCC.

“In the Goshamahal case, the BLO refused to accept the bulk pre-printed forms,” a TPCC leader told The Indian Express.

When asked about the complaints, Chief Electoral Officer Sudarshan Reddy’s office told The Indian Express that an inquiry into the matter is on. “If some are targeting people by filing bulk Form 7s, we will take strict action,” the CEO’s office said.

According to TPCC, as per the original plan of BJP BLAs, the forms were to be submitted only after October 1, to inundate the election authorities who are already under the weight of lakhs of pending hearings from the notice phase. The period for filing claims and objections comes to an end on October 7.

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A TPCC source said, “If the CEO does not take action, we will approach the police. This is a matter of protecting people’s right to vote”.

Telangana BJP’s chief spokesperson NV Subhash told The Indian Express that bulk Form 7s are being submitted against “Rohingyas who are not citizens of the country”. He said, “Political parties, including the AIMIM, the Congress and the BRS are supporting enrolment of Rohingyas. There is nothing wrong in filing Form 7s to deny them voting rights.”

He said AIMIM’s Asaduddin Owaisi should personally ensure that the Rohingyas don’t get voting rights in India. “If he is a true Indian, he should see to it,” Subhash said.

Earlier in the day, Owaisi, the MP from Hyderabad, said, “If false Form 7s are being filed, we appeal to the Election Commission to take action against those responsible for it. If this drama does not stop, remember: protests bigger than those at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar will take place on the roads and streets of Hyderabad…”

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Nikhila Henry
Nikhila Henry

Nikhila Henry is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Hyderabad. With a career spanning 17 years, she has established herself as an authoritative voice on South Indian affairs, specialising in the complex intersections of politics, education, and social justice. Experience & Career: Nikhila commenced her journalism career in 2007 as an education correspondent for The Times of India in Hyderabad,where she gained recognition for her coverage of student politics. Her professional trajectory includes a four-year tenure at The Hindu, where she focused on minority affairs and social welfare. In 2019, she took on a leadership role as the South Bureau Chief for The Quint, where she directed regional coverage across all five South Indian states. Her expansive career also includes a tenure at the BBC in New Delhi and contributions to prestigious international outlets such as The Sunday Times (London) and HuffPost India. Expertise & Focus Areas Nikhila’s reportage is marked by a deep-seated understanding of grassroots movements and institutional policy. Her core focus areas include: Regional Politics: Comprehensive analysis of the socio-political dynamics across South India. Education & Student Movements: Chronicling the evolution of Indian academics and the rise of youth activism. Minority Affairs: Rigorous reporting on the welfare, rights, and challenges facing marginalized communities. National Beat: Elevating regional stories to national prominence through investigative and on-ground reporting. Authoritativeness & Trust A respected figure in Indian media, Nikhila is not only a seasoned reporter but also an accomplished author and editor. She authored the critically acclaimed book The Ferment: Youth Unrest in India and edited Caste is Not a Rumour, a collection of writings by Rohith Vemula. Her dual background in daily news reporting and long-form authorship allows her to provide readers with a nuanced, historically-informed perspective on contemporary Indian society. Find all stories by Nikhila Henry here. ... Read More

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