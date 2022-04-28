Google, Telangana govt sign MoU, to harness tech for economic and social development

Global tech giant Google Thursday announced its collaboration with the Telangana government and signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to support and accelerate the state’s vision of leveraging technology for sustainable economic development and inclusive social development.

From extending Google Career Certificate scholarships to Telangana’s youngsters to make them job-ready, the company will collaborate with the government through its various arms to support women entrepreneurs through digital, business and financial skills training, and strengthen the government’s school modernization efforts with digital teaching and learning tools and solutions, said an official release.

As part of the joint effort, Google will also support the Telangana government’s efforts to improve public transportation and the use of digital technologies in agriculture.

Underlining its commitment to investing and expanding its presence in the state, Google also unveiled the design of its ground-up development at the 7.3 acre site it acquired in Gachibowli in 2019. The 3 million sq ft building prioritizes sustainability and energy efficiency in its design.

IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao unveiled the building design at the ceremony held on site. Upon commissioning, according to the statement, it will offer a highly-skilled tech workforce a healthy and collaborative workplace that is both resilient and adaptable, designed to serve the city for years to come.

Noting that Google has been working with the Telangana government since 2017, using its solutions to support the state’s vision of a ‘Digital Telangana’, the minister said, “Our previous MoUs with them have resulted in some great initiatives that have positively affected citizens from all walks of life. This time we are focusing on making a step change in communities such as youth, women, and students and citizen services.”

Elaborating on the MoU, Sanjay Gupta, country head & vice president, Google India, said, the company’s efforts and investments in Hyderabad are part of its larger commitment to India and are designed to address key areas of the country’s rapidly-changing digital landscape.

“These efforts complement our overarching mission in India, which focuses on enabling more affordable access to the internet for every Indian, building safer and new helpful experiences that answer India’s distinct needs, empowering businesses of all sizes as they make their digital transformation journey, and using the power of AI to address big social challenges,” he said.