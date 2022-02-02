‘Golmaal’ budget with no direction or intent: Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao slams Centre

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has said that the Union budget is a “useless” one with no direction or intent. “The Union budget can be called a ‘golmaal budget’,” he said in a statement.

He said that the budget has disappointed SC, ST, BC, minorities, farming community, the poor, hereditary professions, and employees. Stating that the country needed someone to take it in a new direction of development and accountability, Chandrasekhar Rao said that he would forge an alliance that will be an alternative to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the United Progressive Alliance (UPA). The CM said that he would meet Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray in a few days in this regard.

The entire budget speech by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is full of hollowness and nothing but jugglery of words, he said. The central government, through the budget, has heaped praises on itself while putting the common man to depression and unhappiness, he added.

“The budget, which can be called a golmaal budget, did not project the facts. The measures taken by the Centre in the budget for the welfare of the farm sector is nil. The budget has nothing to offer to the handloom sector. It has left bitterness among employees and small traders. Unfortunately, the budget did not change the income tax slabs. Both the employees and trading community were anxiously looking forward to a change in the income tax slabs and the Centre put a lid on their hopes. The budget clearly shows that the Centre has neglected the public health, basic infrastructure sectors,’’ the statement said.

“All over the world during the Covid-19 pandemic, health and infrastructure sectors were being developed but our central government did not even think on those lines. And it is unfortunate. No efforts were put into developing the medical and health sector in the country. It is surprising that the Centre is not bothered about public health,” the CM said.

The CM criticised the Centre’s move to privatise LIC and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of capitulating to private insurance companies. “The PM should tell the nation why the government is selling LIC which is making profits and is healthy,’’ he said.

“During West Bengal elections, he (Modi) dressed as Rabindranath Tagore, in Tamil Nadu he wore a lungi..does that bring electricity to all parts of the country? Manipur election, he puts that state’s topi, Punjab election means he wears a sardarji pagdi, Uttarakhand topi. Wearing clothes of different states and putting topis, will it bring any development?” he said.

The CM also criticised the 30 per cent tax on cryptocurrency. “Has the Centre accepted cryptocurrency? Is it official? How can you tax something that you have not accepted?’’ he said.

“The BJP has no shame. This party should drown in the Bay of Bengal,” he said.

The Telangana CM also accused the PM of putting pressure to relocate the International Arbitration Centre from Hyderabad to Ahmedabad.