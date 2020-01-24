Smuggled inside body, beaten into paste; gold worth Rs 1.66 cr seized in a day at Hyderabad airport

In five different cases, the DRI arrested four passengers who were involved in smuggling gold and recovered a total of 4083.46 grams, the market rate of which is around Rs 1.66 crore. (Credit: DRI) In five different cases, the DRI arrested four passengers who were involved in smuggling gold and recovered a total of 4083.46 grams, the market rate of which is around Rs 1.66 crore. (Credit: DRI)

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport Thursday intercepted multiple smuggling attempts ranging from the concealment of gold in capsules stuffed in one’s rectum, to gold in the form of a paste.

In five different cases, the DRI arrested four passengers who were involved in smuggling gold and recovered a total of 4083.46 grams, the market rate of which is around Rs 1.66 crore.

In the early hours of Thursday, the officers received intelligence inputs regarding concealment of gold beneath a seat of an Air India flight to Hyderabad from Dubai. Gold bars, weighing about 840.98 gram, were found wrapped and hidden inside a hollow tube beneath a seat.

Later, a passenger from Muscat was intercepted by the officers at the Customs Arrival Hall. A thorough inspection of the goods resulted in the recovery of 700 grams of gold in the form of 2 gold cylinders concealed deep inside the transformer of a Microwave Oven carried by the passenger.

On another input, a passenger was found to have concealed gold paste packed into 4 neatly packed oval-shaped capsules and stuffed in his rectum. A total of 928 gram of gold was recovered.

Similarly, two more passengers from Saudi Arabia were also found to be carrying gold weighing 797.24 grams and 817.24 grams respectively.

“A series of interceptions on January 23 has unearthed different modus operandi. Total gold recovered is around 4083.46 grams, the market rate of which is around Rs 1.66 crore. In these 5 cases, four passengers who were involved in smuggling were arrested and the gold was recovered under the provisions of Customs Act, 1962. Further investigation is on,” read a statement from the Additional Director, DRI, Hyderabad zone.

