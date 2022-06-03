10 dead in bus accident near Kamalapur in Karnataka

At least 10 people have died in a bus mishap near Kamalapur in Karnataka. The bus was travelling from Goa to Hyderabad. The bus caught fire after it collided with the mini truck.

A family, that was in Goa to celebrate a birthday, was returning to Hyderabad when the accident took place.

At least 28 people, including family and friends of Hyderabad-based Arjun Kumar, had gone to Goa to celebrate his daughter’s birthday. They were returning when the mishap occurred.