Friday, June 03, 2022
10 dead in bus accident near Kamalapur in Karnataka

A family, that was in Goa to celebrate a birthday, was returning to Hyderabad when the accident took place.

By: Express News Service | Hyderabad |
Updated: June 3, 2022 12:16:03 pm
The bus hit a mini truck and caught fire. (ANI Photo)

At least 10 people have died in a bus mishap near Kamalapur in Karnataka. The bus was travelling from Goa to Hyderabad. The bus caught fire after it collided with the mini truck.

At least 28 people, including family and friends of Hyderabad-based Arjun Kumar, had gone to Goa to celebrate his daughter’s birthday. They were returning when the mishap occurred.

