GMR gets permission to operate Hyderabad airport for 30 more years, till 2068

GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited announced on Wednesday that it had received permission to operate Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport for a further period of 30 years.

In a statement, the company confirmed the receipt of a letter of confirmation from the Ministry of Civil Aviation extending the term of the December 20, 2004, concession agreement for operating the airport for a further period from March 23, 2038, up to March 22, 2068.

The airport is India’s first greenfield airport built under public-private partnership. Commissioned in a record time of 31 months and inaugurated in March 2008, the airport had an initial capacity of 12 million passengers per annum. In 2019, before Covid, it went up to 21 million passengers. After the ongoing expansion of the airport, the capacity will be enhanced to 34 million passengers. The airport can handle 1,50,000 tons of cargo annually. The airport’s master plan has the flexibility to increase the capacity to over 100 million passengers per annum in phases.

Hyderabad airport is the first airport in India to introduce a unique e-boarding solution. It is the only airport in the country to have an end-to-end digital passenger-processing system, a company statement said.

The company, a step-down subsidiary of GMR Infrastructure Limited, is also developing two other major greenfield airports in India (Goa and Bhogapuram airports) and one in Greece (Crete airport), apart from its many airports in operation.