Girlfriend, friend of Hyderabad man who killed engineering student arrested

The police at Rachakonda Commissionerate, on the outskirts of Hyderabad, Monday arrested the suspected girlfriend and a friend of the man who allegedly killed a 22-year-old engineering student last month on charges of helping him destroy evidence.

P Harihara Krishna had allegedly strangled and dismembered his friend and classmate Nenawat Naveen on February 17 in an act of revenge as Naveen was trying to get close to his lover, K Niharika Reddy, the police have said.

Reddy, 20, was arrested on Monday evening for helping Krishna and conceal the crime before he surrendered to the police on February 25. The police have also arrested Prabhaliti Hassain, 21, a friend of Krishna who helped him dispose of Naveen’s body parts late on February 17 and provided him shelter.

Naveen, an Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE) student of M G University at Yellareddygud, Krishna, a Mechanical Engineering student, and Reddy were friends since high school, according to the police. Naveen and Reddy were allegedly in a relationship but broke up after which Krishna started having an affair with her, they added.

Krishna told the police during interrogation he recently came to know Naveen was trying to get back with Reddy and that he had been constantly calling and messaging her. A few days before he killed Naveen, Naveen had called Reddy in Krishna’s presence which infuriated him and he planned to kill Naveen.

“I do not think Krishna even realises the enormity of the crime he has confessed to having committed, neither does Niharika realise the serious nature of her involvement,” Deputy Commissioner of Police B Sai Sri said.

According to the police, a day after he committed the crime, Krishna met and told Reddy he had murdered Naveen. He asked Reddy for money for some expenses as he was on the run and she gave him Rs 1500. She made no effort to inform the police, Naveen’s family and friends, who were searching for him, or anyone else, the police added.

Naveen’s family had lodged a missing complaint on February 18 and were looking for him. When they called Krishna, since he was his close friend, he mislead them by saying he had dropped him at Abdullapurmet. Later, he stopped answering their calls.

On February 20, Krishna and Reddy met again and they went to Manneguda near Abdullapurmet, on the outskirts of Hyderabad, on a motorcycle and he showed her the place where he had thrown Naveen’s body parts. Later, they went to a restaurant and had dinner after which he dropped Reddy home.

On February 24, after Krishna collected the decomposing body parts and tried to burn them to destroy evidence, he went to Reddy’s house in Hastinapuram where he took a bath and spent the time until the evening before turning up at the Abdullapurmet police station and surrendering.

“When Krishna decided to surrender to the police, he first wanted to burn the body parts to destroy evidence so again he sought Hassain’s help who went along with him and they collected the body parts and burnt them. Why Hassain, who is a student, would help Krishna hide the ghastly crime is a mystery,” said Inspector V Swamy.