Class 8 girl dies after falling out of moving auto, family accuses Telangana residential school of negligence

The incident happened at the school. A case of ‘death due to negligence’ has been filed on the basis of the father’s complaint.

google-preferred-btn
The girl was a class 8 student from Kodicherla village in Madnoor mandal.The girl was a class 8 student from Kodicherla village in Madnoor mandal.

A 13-year-old student of a Telangana Social Welfare Residential School at Banswada in Kamareddy district died on Sunday night after she fell out of a moving auto. Her family has accused the school of negligence in connection with the matter, and a police case has been filed.

The girl was a class 8 student from Kodicherla village in Madnoor mandal. The incident occurred around 7.40 pm at the girls’ residential school in Borlam village.

An autorickshaw had entered the campus carrying plastic chairs for Monday’s Republic Day event, and students helped unload the chairs, officials said. After unloading, four girls reportedly boarded the auto for a short ride up to the school gate.

Banswada police said the driver slowed near the gate to allow the girls to get down. While three students alighted without incident, the victim purportedly jumped from the moving vehicle and fell onto the cement road and suffered a severe head injury, officials said. School staff rushed her to the government hospital in Banswada, where doctors declared her dead.

The school principal, Sunitha, said she was not present at the time of the incident and that staff had not noticed the students boarding the auto. Based on a complaint from the father of the victim, police registered a case under BNS section 106(1) for causing death due to negligence. The auto driver and the school principal were booked.

The girl’s father has accused the school management of negligence. He also told police that the autorickshaw driver was driving rashly and caused the accident.

Police said, “Prima facie it looks like an accident with one student meeting with an unfortunate fatal incident.”

Story continues below this ad

The father’s complaint said, “…the school management should not have allowed the students to board the auto.”

Nikhila Henry
Nikhila Henry

Nikhila Henry is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Hyderabad. With a career spanning 17 years, she has established herself as an authoritative voice on South Indian affairs, specialising in the complex intersections of politics, education, and social justice. Experience & Career: Nikhila commenced her journalism career in 2007 as an education correspondent for The Times of India in Hyderabad,where she gained recognition for her coverage of student politics. Her professional trajectory includes a four-year tenure at The Hindu, where she focused on minority affairs and social welfare. In 2019, she took on a leadership role as the South Bureau Chief for The Quint, where she directed regional coverage across all five South Indian states. Her expansive career also includes a tenure at the BBC in New Delhi and contributions to prestigious international outlets such as The Sunday Times (London) and HuffPost India. Expertise & Focus Areas Nikhila’s reportage is marked by a deep-seated understanding of grassroots movements and institutional policy. Her core focus areas include: Regional Politics: Comprehensive analysis of the socio-political dynamics across South India. Education & Student Movements: Chronicling the evolution of Indian academics and the rise of youth activism. Minority Affairs: Rigorous reporting on the welfare, rights, and challenges facing marginalized communities. National Beat: Elevating regional stories to national prominence through investigative and on-ground reporting. Authoritativeness & Trust A respected figure in Indian media, Nikhila is not only a seasoned reporter but also an accomplished author and editor. She authored the critically acclaimed book The Ferment: Youth Unrest in India and edited Caste is Not a Rumour, a collection of writings by Rohith Vemula. Her dual background in daily news reporting and long-form authorship allows her to provide readers with a nuanced, historically-informed perspective on contemporary Indian society. Find all stories by Nikhila Henry here. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee president, Hemant Dwivedi, said a decision will be passed at the upcoming board meeting.
Badrinath-Kedarnath may ban non-Hindus from temples. Not everyone’s on board
Waheeda Rehman reacts to AR Rahman's Bollywood is 'communal' comment
EXCLUSIVE | Waheeda Rehman reacts to AR Rahman's Bollywood is 'communal' comment: 'Yeh mulk hamara hai'
When asked about her favourite dessert, Sunita Williams responds, “Falooda.”
Sunita Williams names her ‘favourite’ dessert during Kerala visit, video wins hearts
Ishan Kishan effect India powerplay
The Ishan Kishan effect: How early intent is powering India’s powerplays against New Zealand
On Republic Day, let’s celebrate a living project renewed by we the people
On Republic Day, let’s celebrate a living project renewed by we the people
Live Blog
Advertisement