Class 8 girl dies after falling out of moving auto, family accuses Telangana residential school of negligence

A 13-year-old student of a Telangana Social Welfare Residential School at Banswada in Kamareddy district died on Sunday night after she fell out of a moving auto. Her family has accused the school of negligence in connection with the matter, and a police case has been filed.

The girl was a class 8 student from Kodicherla village in Madnoor mandal. The incident occurred around 7.40 pm at the girls’ residential school in Borlam village.

An autorickshaw had entered the campus carrying plastic chairs for Monday’s Republic Day event, and students helped unload the chairs, officials said. After unloading, four girls reportedly boarded the auto for a short ride up to the school gate.