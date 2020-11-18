GHMC polls on Dec 1, Telangana BJP upbeat after Yadav appointment

Bhupender Yadav

On a day the Telangana Election Commission announced elections to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on December 1, BJP leaders and cadres in the state said they have been galvanised with the appointment of BJP national secretary Bhupendra Yadav — who played a key role in tilting the Bihar polls in favour of BJP — as in-charge of the GHMC elections.

“Bhupendra Yadav’s appointment to oversee GHMC elections is an indication to leaders and cadre that the party is taking the civic polls very seriously. The message is that we want to win the civic election, not just contest,” BJP MLC N Ramachandra Rao said.

The BJP, which is expecting Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief J P Nadda to campaign in Hyderabad, is chalking out a high-voltage campaign against the TRS-AIMIM alliance while the TRS sought to catch the BJP off guard and has advanced the GHMC elections.

“He (Yadav understands how elections work and the functioning of the electoral machinery. We are very excited about his appointment… our emphasis will be on bad governance of ruling TRS, lack of development in GHMC areas and corruption of TRS corporators. These are the three hot buttons,” BJP spokesperson K Krishna Sagar Rao said.

In spite of the Covid-19 situation in Hyderabad, the state decided to hold the elections on December 1 though originally it planned to conduct it in January. However, the TRS appears to be a little shaken after losing the Dubbaka bypoll to the BJP. On Saturday, it announced a 50 per cent property tax waiver which will benefit 13.72 lakh families in the GHMC areas. “It has nothing to do with the Dubbaka outcome. Holding GHMC elections was being discussed for several days,’’ TRS leader B Vinod Kumar said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Hyderabad News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd