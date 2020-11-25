GHMC polls: 49 candidates fielded by political parties have criminal record

In 2016 GHMC elections, 72 candidates were given tickets by political parties, out of which thirty of them won. (File photo)

As many as 49 candidates fielded by four major political parties in the upcoming GHMC elections have pending criminal cases against them, an analysis of their election affidavits revealed. The analysis, done by Hyderabad-based Forum for Good Governance(FGG), showed that these candidates have a total of 96 criminal cases between them.

Elections to GHMC council are scheduled for December 1 and as many as 1825 candidates are in the fray for 150 wards of the civic body’s council.

FGG’s analysis shows BJP leading the pack by fielding the maximum candidates (17) with criminal records. TRS and Congress party have nominated 13 and 12 candidates, respectively, with criminal records. Meanwhile, AIMIM fielded 7 candidates with criminal records to contest the elections.

Half of the 150 wards are reserved for women corporators and FGG, in a pressnote, said that six women candidates contesting the polls have criminal history.

Also, 41 wards have candidates with criminal records fielded by political parties. For example, all candidates fielded by major parties in Malkajgiri ward have a criminal record, it said.

In 2016 GHMC elections, 72 candidates were given tickets by political parties, out of which thirty of them won.

“Due to the recent unprecedented floods, residents of Hyderabad had suffered heavily. To avert such calamity in future, there is a need for an efficient and effective GHMC. To make it possible, we have to elect honest and clean corporators,” said M Padmanabha Reddy, secretary, FGG, requesting voters of GHMC to vote for candidates with a clean record.

The TRS is contesting all 150 seats, where as BJP has its candidates fielded in 149 seats. Congress party is contesting in 146 seats. AIMIM has given tickets to 51 candidates.

In 2016, TRS had won 99 of the 150 seats, followed by AIMIM winning 44 seats. BJP and Congress had won four and two seats, respectively. TDP had won just one.

