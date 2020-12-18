Hyderabad: Won’t allow, says BJP on iPhones for outgoing GHMC members

Each phone would cost Rs 1.6 lakh and a total sum of Rs 27.23 lakh was approved by the committee chaired by Mayor Bonthu Rammohan.

The decision of the Standing Committee of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Thursday to give themselves a brand new Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max (512GB) has given ammunition to the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to attack the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

The GHMC’s move comes at a time when all the 17 members of the Standing Committee, which is the final authority to approve the development projects of the Corporation, will demit office in the first week of February 2021. The proposal to buy new iPhones was among the 14 proposals that were approved Thursday.

Each phone would cost Rs 1.6 lakh and a total sum of Rs 27.23 lakh was approved by the committee chaired by Mayor Bonthu Rammohan.

Emerging as a major opponent to TRS, the BJP has stated that it would not allow such unilateralism to prevail in the upcoming GHMC council and standing committee. Winning 48 seats in the 150-member council, the BJP is set to play a key role in the policy decisions of the Corporation. The term of the present Council ends on February 10, 2021.

BJP chief spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao demanded that the decision be rolled back immediately. “TRS has not learnt a lesson. The citizens of the city have defeated them because of this kind of attitude, brazen behaviour, irresponsibility, abuse of power, misuse of public money, and now on their way out, they are trying to abuse that limited power they have for another two months,” he said.

It is pertinent that when BJP comes to power in February, we will ensure these kinds of unilateral decisions, abuse and misuse of power does not occur. This unilateralism will not work, he added.

The TRS enjoyed a brute majority of 99 corporators in the present 150-member council and AIMIM, with its 44 corporators, was more of an ally of TRS than an opposition.

Mayor Rammohan could not be reached for comment.

