Ganja worth over Rs 8.4 crore seized in Telangana, 11 held

Police seized 730 kg of ganja worth Rs 1.10 crore being transported in six vehicles in Khammam district Wednesday and took seven people into custody. (Representational)

A total of 4,383 kg of cannabis, also known as ganja, worth over Rs 8.4 crore in the grey market, has been seized by police in two districts of Telangana, police said on Wednesday.

Of the total, 3,653 kg worth over Rs 7.3 crore was seized from two lorries during a check in Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Tuesday, said the police.

Four people were taken into custody and a case was registered, they said.

The lorry drivers revealed during interrogation that the ganja was purchased in Chintoor, Andhra Pradesh, and being taken to Hyderabad and Haryana, the police said.

Similarly, police seized 730 kg of ganja worth Rs 1.10 crore being transported in six vehicles in Khammam district Wednesday and took seven people into custody.

They told the police that they purchased the ganja from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and transporting the narcotic to Uttar Pradesh.

Efforts were on to nab the suppliers, the police added.