Screening ‘Gandhi’ for school students to mass recital of national anthem, Telangana gears up for diamond jubilee of Independence

The Telangana government has chalked out plans for celebrating the country’s 75 years of Independence over two weeks starting August 8 with a wide variety of programmes, such as free distribution of national flags to 1.20 crore households, daily screening of Richard Attenborough’s Gandhi for school students, simultaneous mass recital of the national anthem across the state, under ‘Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsava Dwisaptaham’.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao Tuesday directed the state administration to ensure the diamond jubilee celebrations are held in grandeur, according to a statement from his office.

To pay tributes to freedom fighters, CM Rao decided to hold a special assembly session on August 21. Simultaneously, local body meetings in gram panchayats, mandal parishads, zilla parishads and municipalities will be organised. The programmes will begin with an address by the chief minister at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre in Hyderabad on August 8 amidst cultural programmes with freedom spirit, patriotic national songs and Rashtriya Salute with Army and police bands.

The door-to-door distribution of tricolour will be taken up by municipalities and gram Panchayats from August 9. Airports, railway stations, bus terminals, hospitals, star hotels, and shopping malls will be specially decorated. All government buildings and historical monuments will be decorated and illuminated with colourful lights for 15 days.

Educational institutions will play patriotic songs on loudspeakers during prayer hours every day. Essay writing, elocution, painting and singing competitions will be held for students while teachers and lecturers will organise poetry competitions on patriotism.

The film Gandhi will be screened daily in all theatres for the students of government and private institutions. Students and professionals will undertake rallies.

CM Rao also asked director general of police (DGP) M Mahendar Reddy to organise a mass recital of the national anthem in the state. ‘Mushairas’ and ‘Kavi Sammelanams’ on the theme of freedom struggle are also planned by the department of culture.

The government will organise blood donation camps in every assembly constituency and arrange for state-wide plantation of saplings by setting up freedom parks as part of the diamond jubilee celebrations. Events such a ‘Freedom 2K’ run involving sports persons, display of balloons in freedom spirit, and distribution of fruits and sweets in hospitals, orphanages, jails and old age homes are also planned. At village, mandal and state levels, sports and games competitions will be held for ‘Freedom Cup’.

A 15-day cultural feast is also planned at Ravindra Bharathi in Hyderabad to reflect the freedom spirit. The chief minister will felicitate the best gram panchayats and municipalities along with people from various walks of life like farmers, doctors, engineers, artists, singers, writers, police officers, etc. A special fireworks show is planned at Hyderabad’s Tank Bund and all mandal and district headquarters on August 14.

Programmes from August 8-22

August 8: Inauguration of Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsava Dwisapthaham

August 9: Start of door-to-door distribution of national flags.

August 10: As part of the Vajrotsava Vana Mahotsava, plantation in every village and freedom parks

August 11: Freedom Run

August 12: Telecast of special Vajrotsava prorammes by various media organizations on the occasion of Rakhi day.

August 13: Diamond jubilee rallies with the participation of students, youth, women and various social groups.

August 14: Special cultural folk programs will be organised by Samskruthika Sarathi artists in the evening. Lighting and blast of crackers.

August 15: Independence Day celebrations.

August 16: Simultaneous national anthem recital across Telangana. Evening poet gatherings, conducting mushairas.

August 17: Conduct of blood donation camps.

August 18: Games and sports event in the name of ‘Freedom Cup’

August 19: Distribution of fruits and sweets to inmates in hospitals, old age homes, orphanages and jails.

August 20: Rangoli competitions to declare patriotism and national spirit.

August 21: Special assembly session. Along with that, a special meeting of other local organisations.

August 22: Diamond jubilee closing ceremony at Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium