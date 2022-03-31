From April 2, Hyderabad Metro to offer unlimited holiday travel for Rs 59

Starting this Ugadi, the Telugu new year, Hyderabad Metro is launching a Super Saver Metro Holiday Card, which offers unlimited travel across 57 stations and three corridors on 100 days including Sundays, second and fourth Saturdays, and government holidays.

The card was unveiled on Thursday by KVB Reddy, chief executive officer of L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited, at the Ameerpet station in the city. The cards will be available from April 2.

The list of holidays can be accessed either at the rail ticket counter, by scanning the QR code, on the T-Savari app or on the metro’s website.

Any passenger can buy the Super Saver Metro Holiday Card from any of the ticket counters by paying a non-refundable cost of Rs 50 and a top-up value of Rs 59.

Here is the Ugadi surprise you’ve been patiently waiting for! Our Super Saver Metro Holiday Card is pocket-friendly and provides unlimited benefits for you to truly enjoy the holidays!#Transportation #Convenience #Surprise #SuperSaverMetroHolidayCard #Commute #HyderabadMetro pic.twitter.com/s5x78Y8EZm — L&T Hyderabad Metro Rail (@ltmhyd) March 31, 2022

The top-up value will be valid only on the date of the recharge and can be used for unlimited travel across the metro network throughout the holiday during the operational hours.

Said NVS Reddy, managing director of Hyderabad Metro, “What a better Ugadi offer to our passengers than a Super Saver Metro Holiday Card! This power-packed card will not only help our passengers opt for unlimited metro travel on a holiday but also be lighter on their wallets. With such offers in place, people will be motivated to use the metro more often for their city commute.”

KVB Reddy said the pocket-friendly card would reinforce the rail network’s “commitment to provide best-in-class” travel options for passengers.

The card is non-transferable and will allow travel on specified holidays only. On other days, the automatic fare collection system will not accept it.