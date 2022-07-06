French aviation giant Safran to set up maintenance facility in Hyderabad, create 1,000 jobs: Minister KT Rama Rao

French aviation giant Safran Group will set up a maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility for its aircraft engines in Hyderabad at an initial investment of USD 150 million (around Rs 1,200 crore) and thereby create around 1,000 new job opportunities, said a statement from IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao.

The French multinational is a major player in the aerospace and defence sector and is known for its designs, development and manufacture of aircraft engines and rocket engines.

Announcing this, the minister Wednesday took to Twitter and said this facility will be Safran’s largest MRO globally and will be the first engine MRO established by a global original equipment manufacturer (OEM) in India. “Jubilant to welcome @SAFRAN group’s decision to select Hyderabad for its Mega Aero Engine MRO in India. This will be SAFRAN’s largest MRO globally and will be the first Engine MRO established by a global OEM in India,” he tweeted.

He said, “the MRO and engine test cell will have an initial investment of 150 million USD and is expected to create 800 – 1000 high skilled employment. It will service their market leading Leap 1A and Leap 1B aero-engines used by Indian and foreign commercial airlines.” (sic)

According to him, “this engine MRO project is expected to have a huge multiplier effect on the local Aerospace manufacturing and Aviation ecosystem in Telangana. With this marquee investment, Hyderabad has established itself as the most vibrant and happening Aerospace valley of India.”

In recent years, Hyderabad has been bidding big on the aerospace and aviation defence sector with companies such as Lockheed Martin Corporation, GE Aviation, Boeing etc establishing their facilities in the city. The state government promotes the aerospace sector with seven SEZ parks in Hyderabad, Rama Rao had earlier said.