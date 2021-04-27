Four tankers containing medical oxygen likely to reach Telangana today

As many as five tankers containing liquid oxygen reached Telangana from Odisha on Monday night. These cryogenic oxygen containers were airlifted to Odisha on April 23 to reduce travel time by three days.

The tankers returned by road and were dispatched to various hospitals across the state treating Covid-19 patients. Four more tankers are expected to reach the state on April 27.

The liquid oxygen supply brought from the Rourkela Steel Plant of the Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) has been sent to the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS), the District Hospital at King Kothi, the Chest Hospital, the Area Hospital in Cherlapally, and government hospitals in Khammam and Karimnagar.

On April 23, anticipating a medical crisis due to a shortage of oxygen supply at hospitals treating Covid-19 patients, the state government had taken the assistance from Indian Air Force to airlift nine empty oxygen tankers to Odisha.

Two C17 aircraft of IAF took off from the old airport in Begumpet, Hyderabad to cut down the travel time by three days to procure oxygen from Angul and Rourkela steel plants in Odisha. With the return of all nine tankers, the state is expected to receive about 150 metric tonnes of liquid oxygen from Odisha.