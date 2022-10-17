Four of a family found dead at their home in Hyderabad’s Chandanagar

Four members of a family – a man, his wife and two children – were found dead at their home in Hyderabad’s Chandanagar Monday morning, police said. After their neighbours at Papireddy Colony raised an alarm over the foul smell emanating from the house and alerted the police around 7.30 am, the bodies were recovered and sent for postmortem, officers added.

The deceased were identified as Nagaraju, Sujatha, Siddappa, 11, and Ramya, 7. Chandanagar police have registered a case and started an investigation. According to officers, While Nagaraju’s body was found hanging, the others had stab injuries. Prima facie, the police believe that Nagaraju may have murdered his family members before taking his own life.

K Shilpavalli, deputy commissioner of police (Madhapur), told indianexpress.com that Sujatha and the two children, who were sleeping, were murdered by Nagaraju on Friday night before he took his own life. “We are still enquiring. As of now, there are no other reasons, including financial issues. There is no suicide note yet,” the DCP said.

The family, investigators said, hailed from Koher in Sangareddy district and had been living at the Rajiv Gruhakalpa Complex in Chandanagar. Nagaraju eked out a living by selling papads on his bike and Sujatha did odd tailoring jobs from home.

The couple had been married for nearly 14 years. Their relatives told the police that Nagaraju constantly suspected his wife and never allowed her to talk to anyone.