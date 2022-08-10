Four of family killed in early morning car crash on highway in Telangana’s Nizamabad, three injured

A family of four, including two children, were killed and three others sustained injuries after the car they were travelling in rammed the median on the national highway in Telangana’s Nizamabad district early Wednesday, said the police.

According to the police, the accident took place at around 6.30 am in Kothapalli village when the family from Tolichowki in Hyderabad was travelling to Maharashtra. They said the driver lost control of the wheel and rammed the median due to over-speeding.

While four members of the family died on the spot, three others, all children, were admitted to a nearby hospital by the police.

Mupkal sub-inspector of police Prabhakar Reddy told indianexpress.com the man, his wife, and children left Hyderabad in their Maruti Swift after midnight.

“We suspect overspeeding caused the accident. They wanted the man to take a break as he was driving for long hours but he continued. We suspect he was sleepy and lost control of the car. The car hit the median and rolled over to the opposite side and hit the railings. Four including two children, three to four months old, died on the spot,” said Reddy.

The police are yet to gather more details of the victims and are awaiting other family members to reach the hospital. “The three others who sustained injuries are stable now,” added Reddy.