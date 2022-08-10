Four of family killed in early morning car crash on highway in Telangana’s Nizamabad, three injured

Updated: August 10, 2022 2:17:10 pm
A family of four, including two children, were killed and three others sustained injuries after the car they were travelling in rammed the median on the national highway in Telangana’s Nizamabad district early Wednesday, said the police.
According to the police, the accident took place at around 6.30 am in Kothapalli village when the family from Tolichowki in Hyderabad was travelling to Maharashtra. They said the driver lost control of the wheel and rammed the median due to over-speeding.
While four members of the family died on the spot, three others, all children, were admitted to a nearby hospital by the police.
Mupkal sub-inspector of police Prabhakar Reddy told indianexpress.com the man, his wife, and children left Hyderabad in their Maruti Swift after midnight.
Subscriber Only Stories
“We suspect overspeeding caused the accident. They wanted the man to take a break as he was driving for long hours but he continued. We suspect he was sleepy and lost control of the car. The car hit the median and rolled over to the opposite side and hit the railings. Four including two children, three to four months old, died on the spot,” said Reddy.
The police are yet to gather more details of the victims and are awaiting other family members to reach the hospital. “The three others who sustained injuries are stable now,” added Reddy.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Hyderabad News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'
Naga Chaitanya reveals his morse code tattoo is his wedding date with Samantha Ruth Prabhu: ‘Haven’t thought of changing it’
Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'
Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated responsePremium
Bollywood disrespected Delhi for decades, but these films capture the capital's wisdom
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Four of family killed in early morning car crash on highway in Telangana’s Nizamabad, three injured
Anshuman Jha, Sierra Winters to tie the knot in October
Security protocol not being followed at three railway stations, major shopping centres: Delhi police
Follow this celeb-approved guide to eating healthy ahead of the festive season
Kerala: After governor refuses to sign ordinances, Cabinet decides to hold next Assembly session from August 22
Jio Independence Day plan offers 2.5GB daily data for 365 days: Check price, details
China reaffirms threat of military force to annex Taiwan
Explained: Govt’s Open Network for Digital Commerce, and what Microsoft joining it means
Maxhub UC M40 360-degree conference camera review: Put everyone in frame
Tamil Nadu trust to make 5,000 Khadi national flags for free distribution this Independence Day
Bengaluru police book right-wing activist for comments on Idgah Maidan dispute
Former Twitter worker convicted of spying for Saudi Arabia