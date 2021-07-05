Four bureaucrats had role in Amaravati land scam, alleges YSRC MLA

A legislator of the ruling YSR Congress in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday levelled allegations against three serving and a retired IAS officer, in what has come to be referred to as the Amaravati land scam, and demanded that their ‘involvement’ be probed by the CID.

The MLA from Mangalagiri, Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, who recently filed a complaint with the CID against former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and others on the Dalits’ land issue, told media that he submitted fresh videographic evidence seeking a comprehensive probe into the scam.

He also alleged that the four bureaucrats were party to the conspiracy hatched by the then political bosses to snatch lands from Dalits using coercive methods. The MLA’s fresh allegations came at a time when the High Court had stayed all proceedings in the case against Chandrababu Naidu and others.

The MLA named a retired IAS officer, who was the Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) during Chandrababu’s tenure, as the master brain behind the Amaravati land scam. Two secretary-rank IAS officers, who served as Collectors of Guntur district, and another official, who was the first Guntur Joint Collector played key roles in the scam, the YSRC legislator alleged.

“I request the CID to thoroughly probe the involvement of such officials in the scam and bring them to book,” the MLA said.