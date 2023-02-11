scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 11, 2023
Formula E World Championship: Hyderabad all set for E-Prix today

Following a drivers’ parade at 1.40 pm, the final race will commence at 3.04 pm. Over 22,000 spectators are expected to be present.

With its debut in season 9, Hyderabad now becomes the first Indian city and 30th overall to host a big-ticket electric car race. (Screengrab/Twitter @FIAFormulaE)
The stage is all set for the inaugural 2023 Greenko Hyderabad E-Prix, the fourth round of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, at the 2.835 km long street circuit adjoining historic Hussainsagar Lake in Hyderabad. Over 22,000 spectators are expected to be present during the race Saturday afternoon.

With its debut in season 9, Hyderabad now becomes the first Indian city and 30th overall to host a big-ticket electric car race. The city is slated to host the race for four consecutive seasons. Gen 3 EV cars of Maserati, McLaren, Nissan, Mahindra, Jaguar, and Porsche, etc competing in the race can achieve a top speed of 320 kmph. Gen 3 cars, introduced this season, are faster, lighter, powerful and more efficient compared to earlier cars.

With 18 turns, the Hyderabad track is all set to excite the drivers as well as the spectators as they compete for over 32 laps. As many as 15 stands under various categories apart from a lounge are set up for the spectators.

During free practice (FP-1) on Friday at noon, a Porsche rammed into the side barriers. The FIA tweeted that the driver was safe. Another free practice is scheduled for Saturday morning before the final qualification. Following a drivers’ parade at 1.40 pm, the final race will commence at 3.04 pm IST. At 4.35 pm, the top three drivers will address the press.

Given the race, the Hyderabad traffic police have issued diversions. According to police, parking is arranged at Jal Vihar and People’s Plaza on Necklace Road and shuttles will ferry spectators from the parking lots to the venue. Jal Vihar and Khairatabad flyover are designated entry points for spectators.

Police have advised the general public to avoid traffic junctions at Khairatabad, old Saifabad police station, Ravindra Bharati, Necklace Road rotary, Telugu Talli rotary, Mint Compound Road, Lower Tank Bund, and Tank Bund given expected traffic congestion. Vehicles will not be allowed on the Khairatabad flyover.

First published on: 11-02-2023 at 10:52 IST
