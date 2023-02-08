Ahead of Formula E race, Hyderabad reintroduces double-decker buses; electric this time

On the sidelines of the Hyderabad E Prix, the fourth race of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship to be hosted by the city on February 11, the state government flagged off three of its proposed six electric double-decker buses on Tuesday. The return of double-decker buses in the city has been a long pending demand from the public, especially on social media platforms.

These EV buses, according to the officials, will be predominantly plying around the race track covering Tank Bund, Necklace Road, Paradise and Nizam College stretch during the race week. After February 11, the buses are planned to be used along a heritage circuit to augment tourism in the city.

With a seating capacity of 65 passengers besides the driver, these electric buses have a range of 150 kilometres on a single charge. (Express Photo) With a seating capacity of 65 passengers besides the driver, these electric buses have a range of 150 kilometres on a single charge. (Express Photo)

Historically, conventional double-decker buses plied the city roads during the times of the Nizam till 2003 when they were disbanded.

A request from a denizen on Twitter seeking the re-introduction of double-decker buses caught the attention of the municipal administration and urban development minister KT Rama Rao. The minister responded and then asked the transport minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar if there was any chance to bring them back.

I have many fond memories of riding the double decker bus on my way to St. George’s Grammar School at Abids 😊 Not sure why they were taken off the roads. Any chance we can bring them back Transport Minister @puvvada_ajay Garu? https://t.co/ceEGclQLFz — KTR (@KTRBRS) November 7, 2020

On Tuesday, two years after the tweet, Rama Rao along with Chief Secretary A Shanti Kumari flagged off the first three buses. Chevella MP G Ranjith Reddy, Chandrayangutta MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi and Special Chief Secretary (MA&UD) Arvind Kumar were present.

The EV buses can be charged fully in 2-2.5 hours. (Express Photo) The EV buses can be charged fully in 2-2.5 hours. (Express Photo)

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority had then placed an order for six electric double-decker buses. While three have been delivered now, three more are expected soon. HMDA plans to extend this fleet up to 20 buses.

The price of each bus is Rs 2.16 crore and the HMDA has signed an annual maintenance contract (AMC) with the maker for seven years. With a seating capacity of 65 passengers besides the driver, these electric buses have a range of 150 kilometres on a single charge. The total length of these buses is 9.8m and the height is 4.7m. They can be charged fully in 2-2.5 hours.