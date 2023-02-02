Formula E-Prix: Race cars arrive in Hyderabad, police review crowd management plan

The first shipment of eight Formula E Gen-3 electric race cars and their components arrived at the cargo terminal of the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) late Wednesday night, even as the 2.8-km-long city circuit near the Hussainsagar lake is gearing up for the international event scheduled to be held on February 11.

The race car and its auto components weighing 90 tonne arrived from Riyadh in a Boeing 747-400 chartered aircraft at around 11.30 pm Wednesday. According to the GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo (GHAC), the cargo comprising 83 boxes of auto components was offloaded using specially-designed cargo handling equipment and moved to an exclusive handling area in the GHAC terminal.

The global motorsport event certified with net zero carbon emission will see the participation of 11 teams. Hosting the round four of season 9, Hyderabad has become the first Indian city to host the event and will host the race for the next four years. The Gen-3 EV cars are lighter, faster and more energy efficient, picking up 0 to 100 kmph in 2.8 seconds and top speed of 300 kmph.

“A dedicated green channel was established from the apron to the landside for quick and hassle-free cargo transfer. Special regulatory permissions for an immediate onsite custom clearance ensured seamless movement of the shipment across various touch points. A multi-stakeholder crack team has been formed to assist the E-formula team and ensure efficient handling and movement of the cargo throughout the entire process chain of the shipment,” it said.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad police commissioner CV Anand along with officials from Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) inspected the race track Thursday. While reviewing the preparedness of the organisers and other security aspects, including arrangements at audience stands, entry and exit points, Anand said the race is expected to draw a footfall of 21,000 visitors.

A total of 16 stands, seven gates and four-foot overbridges have been put up in place to facilitate free crowd movement. According to him, around 575 police personnel will be deployed on security and traffic duty.

He said NTR Marg will be closed Sunday, February 5, to expedite the last-minute pending works at the race track. The road will be closed from February 7 till the night of February 12. The Khairatabad flyover and Telugu Talli flyover will be closed during the race day. “We want full cooperation of the public and we request them to make note of the diversions and use Metro rail for commuting without inconvenience during the week,” he said.