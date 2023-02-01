Formula E championship: Traffic curbs near Hyderabad’s Hussain Sagar Lake from February 5

Ahead of the Hyderabad leg of the FIA Formula E world championship race which is scheduled to be held on February 11 in the city, authorities have chalked out a traffic management plan restricting any movement of vehicles near Hussain Sagar Lake for a week, starting February 5.

On Tuesday morning, special chief secretary (Municipal Administration and Urban Development) Arvind Kumar inspected the works on the 2.8-km-long Formula E circuit along the Hussain Sagar Lake. He tweeted that the works are on track and roads would be partially closed in the next few days and advised people to take alternate routes till February 11.

In a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari Tuesday to review arrangements for the prestigious international race to be held in India for the first time, it was decided to not allow vehicles on the Telugu Talli flyover to Khairatabad flyover and Mint Compound to I-Max rotary till February 11. The officials were informed to devise alternate routes to avoid any delay in the last-minute works of the Dr B R Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat complex, slated for inauguration on February 17, on the occasion of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s birthday.

Security arrangements reviewed for inauguration of Telangana Secretariat

Inspected Formula E track today alongwith all concerned officials, @FIAFormulaE & @AceNxtGen team. It’s on track & partial closure of road will come in force in next few days – to the extent possible, Pl take alternate routes until Feb 11@KTRBRS@hydcitypolice pic.twitter.com/5N6Wvq2mjB — Arvind Kumar (@arvindkumar_ias) January 31, 2023

The meeting also discussed the security arrangements for the inauguration ceremony of the secretariat complex that will see the presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav representing Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, president of Janata Dal-United (JDU) Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh, besides social activist-politician Prakash Ambedkar, who is a grandson of Dr B R Ambedkar.

According to an official statement, 300 city police personnel and three companies of the Telangana State Special Police will be deployed for the security of the building. Security equipment such as baggage scanners, vehicle scanners, body scanners, etc will be in place while 22 traffic police personnel will man the vehicular movement. The officials from the police, roads and buildings, general administration, IT, and TSSP have been instructed to work in close coordination.

While the new secretariat complex is spread across 28 acres and has a built-up area of 9.42 lakh sqft, parking arrangement has been provided for 560 cars and more than 900 two-wheelers. Six entry posts have been set up around the secretariat and 300 CCTV cameras and a special command control room will monitor visitors on the premises. Apart from the fire safety arrangements in the building complex, two fire brigades with 34 staff personnel have also been deployed.

Visitors are being given special identity cards and allowed on all floors except the 6th floor, the statement said.