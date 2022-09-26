Formula E car on public display in Hyderabad ahead of race next year

Ahead of the Formula E race in Hyderabad next year, a Formula E car was unveiled at Durgam Cheruvu cable-stayed bridge Sunday for motorsports enthusiasts and later kept on display at the Tank Bund road, where it will stay parked for a week.

The race will be held on the 2.7-km long NTR Marg loop on February 11 and will see the participation of 11 teams.

“About 10,000 people have already seen (the car) and it’s still continuing … kids are most excited…” Arvind Kumar, the special chief secretary (municipal administration) tweeted Sunday evening about the “low-slung, open cockpit, single-seater speed machine, Gen 2 EV car”.

The car is powered by a 250kW battery and can pick up a speed of 0 to 62 kmph in 2.8 seconds and top speed at 280 kmph.

About 10000 people have already seen and it's still continuing … kids are most excited @KTRTRS @FIAFormulaE pic.twitter.com/vCCjT8aVgx — Arvind Kumar (@arvindkumar_ias) September 25, 2022

Hyderabad is among 12 cities worldwide to host Formula E races in 2023 and is the only Indian city. As per the contract, Hyderabad will host the event for the next four years. Formula E is among the fastest-growing motorsport events in the world with 100 races completed since its inception in 2014.

According to the state government, Formula E Season 9, for which Hyderabad is a venue, will see the introduction of Gen 3 EV cars for the first time. These cars are lighter, faster, and more energy efficient, picking up 0 to 100 kmph in 2.8 seconds and top speed at 300 kmph. These will host the latest in battery and rapid charging technologies that will get translated to regular cars, it said.

As Formula E races are held on regular roads and not specialised tracks as in the case of Formula 1 races, the state government also sees the event as a testimony to the roads of Hyderabad. For the race, the NTR Marg road adjoining Hussainsagar lake has been chosen. From the Indira Gandhi statue rotary to Lumbini Park, which has been chosen as a loop track, the authorities are already modifying the pavements to make space for 30,000 viewers along the road stretch.

After a week at Tank Bund, the Formula E car will be showcased at different locations across the city in the coming months. The Organisers plan to take the car to other metros as well to create awareness about the race across the country.