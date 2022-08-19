Forming Telangana government next year will be our gift to PM Modi: K Laxman

A new entrant to the BJP’s Parliamentary Board, the apex organisational body, and also the Central Election Committee, K Laxman from Telangana is excited about his new responsibility, which he believes has cemented the national leadership’s faith in his commitment to the party’s ideology over the last four decades.

In a quick chat with indianexpress.com, OBC Morcha chief Laxman said it would be his mission to ensure the party forms the next government in Telangana. “That will be our gift to Prime Minister Modiji,” he said.

From an Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activist at Osmania University in the 1980s, Laxman’s step-by-step journey to the top picked up pace in the last two years. After his tenure of four years as the president of Telangana BJP ended in 2020, he was appointed national president of the BJP’s OBC Morcha in 2020, nominated as MP to Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh in 2022, and a month later, elevated to the party’s highest decision-making panels.

The 62-year-old recalled how the party gave him “ample opportunities” as the president of the Hyderabad City unit between 1995 and 1999 to floor leader in the state assembly, and national secretary to the national president of OBC Morcha. The two-time MLA from Musheerabad constituency in Hyderabad said, “Modiji has chosen me. It is an honour. My commitment to the party ideology is a message to the cadre.”

The association of Laxman, a PhD from the department of geology at Osmania University, with PM Modi, goes back to the early 1990s when the then national president Murali Manohar Joshi took out an Ekta Yatra from Kanyakumari that culminated in hoisting the tricolour at Lal Chowk in Kashmir on Republic Day in 1992. “I have been working with Modiji since he was national yatra pramukh for Ekta Yatra and I was coordinating from the state. I have worked closely with Modiji and Amit Shahji when I was state BJP president (from 2016-20),” Laxman said.

Stressing that the national leadership has a renewed and indubitable focus on Telangana, Laxman said Telangana will be the party’s gateway to the southern states and that people, even in South India, looked towards the Prime Minister as the messiah of the poor and weaker sections. “It is our role now to ensure BJP has a strong foothold in the south and it starts from Telangana. I will work towards the goal and meet the expectations of all those who have reposed their faith in me. We will form the next government in Telangana and present that as a gift to our Prime Minister,” he underlined.

According to him, the people of Telangana are eagerly yearning for a change as they continue to suffer a corrupt and family-centric government led by Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), which in the last eight years has pushed the state into massive debts. He said the recently held national executive council meeting in Hyderabad, when national leaders spent 48 hours in each of Telangana’s 119 constituencies, which ended with a massive rally by the Prime Minister is proof enough of BJP’s commitment to Telangana.

Advertisement

“People here want a double-engine sarkar (government). The TRS government has betrayed all sections of society with their false promises which they forget after the elections. That is why people have high hopes for BJP. We are working with the people and we will fulfil their aspirations for a change of government,” said the OBC leader, adding that the party’s roadmap ahead of next year’s state Assembly elections is clear.

“BJP is trying to reach out to the remotest places of the state and reach the last person in the society with the programmes, schemes, and policies of the Union government. By December, we are going to touch all the villages in Telangana. It is the duty of the people to weed out corruption and put an end to family rule, and BJP is the only alternative,” he noted.