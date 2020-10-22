Former Telangana Home Minister Nayani Narasimha Reddy passes away

The 86-year-old was the first Home Minister of Telangana post its formation between 2014 and 2018. (Source: Twitter/Singireddy Niranjan Reddy)

Former Home Minister and Member of Legislative Council Nayani Narasimha Reddy died while undergoing treatment at a corporate hospital in Hyderabad. He had fully recovered from COVID19 but was later admitted to the hospital with complications.

“Shri Nayini Narsimha Reddy passed away at 12.25 am. He was admitted a week ago for post Covid complications with extensive lung damage,” read a statement from Apollo Hospitals.

Expressing grief, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao recalled his association with Nayani Narasimha Reddy during the Telangana separate statehood movement and in the state government. KCR, on Wednesday, had met with Reddy’s family at the hospital after his condition was said to be critical.

Paid tributes to Former Home Minister & Union Leader Nayini Narasimha Reddy Garu at his residence along with Minister @VSrinivasGoud Saab & consoled the family members. pic.twitter.com/tqdtFK3YwD — Mohammed Mahmood Ali (@mahmoodalitrs) October 22, 2020

“The CM has conveyed his condolences to members of the bereaved family. The CM instructed the Chief Secretary to arrange the last rites to the departed leader with official honours,” a statement from the CMO read.

Other ministers in Telangana including Finance Minister Harish Rao, Minister of Tourism, Prohibition and Excise V Srinivas Goud, Deputy speaker of Assembly and former minister T Padma Rao Goud, Minister for Agriculture and Marketing Singireddy Niranjan Reddy expressed condolences.

The 86-year-old, a founder leader of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), was the first Home Minister of the state post its formation between 2014 and 2018.

