Hyderabad: Former student of IIT Hyderabad dies by suicide

A former student of IIT Hyderabad allegedly jumped from the hotel in the Andhra Pradesh capital Tuesday night where he was staying since the last two months, said officials.

The deceased Megh Kapoor, a native of Rajasthan’s Jodhpur city, had completed his B.Tech from IIT three months ago.

Sangareddy District Deputy Superintendent of Police, S. Balaji, said that Kapoor had taken a room at the hotel two months ago as he was preparing for competitive exams.

“He went to the roof of the hotel for unknown reasons and jumped. He was declared dead at a local hospital. We have informed his parents,’’ he said.

The incident takes place just days after a second year M.Tech student of IIT Hyderabad died by suicide in his hostel room on August 31.

Sangareddy police said that Rahul Bingumalla, 24, was a native of Nandyal in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh.

Officials at Sangareddy Rural Police Station where the case was registered are still investigating the incident.

The police have sent Bingumalla’s laptop and mobile phone for forensic analysis.

Bingumalla’s parents have alleged foul play.