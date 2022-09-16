scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 16, 2022

Former Gujarat CM Shankarsinh Vaghela to meet TRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao

Sources say Vaghela, also a former Union minister, is keen to join the non-NDA, non-UPA alliance the Telangana Chief Minister is trying to forge.

Former Gujarat chief minister Shankarsinh Vaghela and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. (File photos)

Former Gujarat chief minister Shankarsinh Vaghela, who recently launched the Praja Shakti Democratic Party, will meet Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in Hyderabad on Friday.

Sources said the two leaders would discuss national politics and that Vaghela, also a former Union minister, is keen to join the non-NDA, non-UPA alliance Rao is trying to forge. Last week, former Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy met Rao. The Telangana Rashtra Samithi supremo had earlier met other regional leaders such as DMK boss and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and former chief ministers Shibu Soren (Jharkhand), Akhilesh Yadav (Uttar Pradesh), Lalu Prasad (Bihar) andUddhav Thackeray (Maharashtra).

A five-time MP, Vaghela (83) started his political career with the Jana Sangh and later joined the BJP. He and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were once considered to be close friends. In 1996, a year after Keshubhai Patel became chief minister of Gujarat, Vaghela rebelled against the BJP and forced the party to replace Patel with Suresh Mehta.

Vaghela later formed the Rashtriya Janata Party with the support of BJP MLAs, and became chief minister in 1996-97. He later merged the party with the Congress and was elected to the Lok Sabha from Kapadvanj. He was textile minister in the first cabinet of Manmohan Singh. In 2017, he quit the Congress to form the Jan Vikalp Morcha, which contested all seats in the Assembly elections but did not win any. The party folded and Vaghela joined the Nationalist Congress Party in 2019, but he left that party too.

First published on: 16-09-2022 at 03:18:34 pm
