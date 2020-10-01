Forest officer found dead outside apartment in Hyderabad

Police are in the process of verifying Murthy's call data records for clues.

A senior official of Andhra Pradesh Forest department was found dead outside his apartment in Hyderabad. The 59-year-old, identified as Dr V Bhaskara Ramana Murthy was found lying in a pool of blood by the building watchman in the early hours of Thursday. Murthy is suspected to have jumped from the top of the building. Police are yet to ascertain how and what led to his death.

The 1979-batch IFS officer was posted as the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (CZM) in the AP Forest Department in Guntur. Murthy was on leave since the third week of July and was residing at his Rajiv Gruhakalpa apartment in Nagole, Hyderabad, with his wife and younger daughter. According to LB Nagar police inspector V Ashok Reddy, the deceased and his wife went to sleep after dinner at 9pm Wednesday. Following the bifurcation of the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, Murthy, who is a native of Kakinada, had chosen Andhra Pradesh cadre.

“Around 1 am, the watchman of the building heard some noise and then found the body of Murthy lying in a pool of blood. He along with another watchman has informed Murthy’s wife. His younger daughter was in Bengaluru visiting the older sister. The family has not raised any suspicion in his death. We have not found any suicide note, too,” the inspector told indianexpress.com.

The LB Nagar police have registered a case of unnatural death under section 174 CrPC. Police are in the process of verifying Murthy’s call data records for clues. “He was a non-drinker. We have contacted his office and they said that he was a sincere officer. We have checked his service records. We will check his call data records for any leads,” the inspector said. The body was sent for postmortem examination.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Hyderabad News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd