‘For a peaceful future, we must fight today’: Student protests continue in Hyderabad

Protests continue at Hyderabad’s Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) against the Citizenship Amendment Act and in solidarity with Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University, which saw a police crackdown Sunday.

Students here have been on a marathon day-and-night protest since Friday. While they had earlier ensured their ongoing semester examinations were cancelled by the varsity administration, the students’ union has decided to resume examinations from Wednesday.

"We have decided not to allow any students from elsewhere or those who masquerade as students to join our protests. We want to ensure peace," said a student manning the gate at MANUU.

Students say learning from other central universities, they have ensured not a single outsider gets inside the campus and joins their protest.

“We have decided not to allow any students from elsewhere or those who masquerade as students to join our protests. We want to ensure peace,” said a student manning the gate at MANUU.

They said the protest will continue till action is taken against the police personnel who assaulted students in Jamia and AMU campuses.

“Till action is taken against the police personnel who entered Jamia and AMU campuses and attacked the students, we will continue our protests. We want the government to repeal the amendments to the Citizenship Act. We are protesting in solidarity with Jamia and AMU,” said Intekhab Alam, vice-president, MANUU students’ union.

The students say they have support from their teachers and the varsity administration. “The amended law is meant to target only one community and we are not ready to go to detention centers as yet. If we have to ensure a peaceful future for ourselves, it is today that we must fight. But democratically,” said a PG student, who wished not to be named.

Students and faculty members from the nearby University of Hyderabad, another central varsity, too, joined the anti-CAA protests.

The UoH students union Monday took out a rally from the campus to the sports stadium at Gachibowli. Professor G Vijay of School of Economics at UoH, speaking at his individual capacity, said “The particular Act does not seem to appreciate and understand the notion of citizenship itself…Citizenship rests on solidarity among the compatriates of the nation. This is a government that has been perpetrating a lot of enmity among different communities. They seem to be least interested in perpetuating solidarity among different communities and that seems to be a spirit which has been carried into the parliament and the Act, and therefore it is a problem.”

According to him, the Act has been passed in such haste that the consequences were not thought of.

Dr Md. Zahidul Haque, faculty in the department of Urdu at UoH, said students and faculty members are together in the protest against the CAA and the violence against students on different campuses. “Be it JNU, Jamia, UoH or any other institution in the country, we want to send out a message that we are all united in our fight against this injustice. The sooner our home minister or the prime minister learns this, it is better…No force in this country can separate us.”

The students of UoH too have decided to continue their protest on Tuesday. “We are planning a joint protest, bringing together students of all central and state universities in Hyderabad,” said Gopi Swamy, general secretary, UoHSU.

