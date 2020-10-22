Flipkart opens ‘Best Price’ store in Tirupati

The 56,000 sq.ft. store would create over2,000direct and indirect jobs, the group said in a statement.

The Flipkart group’s ‘Best Price’ cash-and-carry business on Thursday announced the opening of a new wholesale store in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, to cater to the needs of kiranas and small businesses.

It is Best Price’s 29th store in the country where it is present in nine states, and serves kiranas, offices and institutions, and hotels, restaurants and caterers through a membership model.

It would be a one-stop destination offering a wide assortment at competitive prices, the group added.

