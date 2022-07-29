By: PTI | Hyderabad |
July 29, 2022 9:11:02 am
July 29, 2022 9:11:02 am
Five workers were found dead at underground work site in Telangana, Kollapur Police Inspector Venkat Reddy said. The incident happened late Thursday night.
The victims were found lying with injuries in the ventilation shaft being built 100 meters below the ground and they were immediately shifted to the Osmania Hospital here where they were declared brought dead.
Reddy said the workers were engaged in building an inner wall of the shaft.
He said investigation is on to ascertain the cause of their death.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Hyderabad News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscriber Reading Now
Most Popular
Explained
Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?Premium
Latest News
Five workers found dead at underground work site in Telangana
Healthy eating: Find out what makes mosambi a ‘versatile summer fruit’
Explained: Why a Vogue cover created a controversy for Olena Zelenska
Bengal school recruitment scam: CM Mamata Banerjee sacks Partha Chatterjee; ED searches 4 more locations in Kolkata
Karan Johar tells Ananya Panday she ‘hates her contemporaries’, she says, ‘I think people don’t like me’
Centre lets Tamil Nadu hold tests for monkey pox at King Institute: Minister
Meghalaya sex racket: Explosives found in arrested BJP leader’s farmhouse
DU college students claim society names in Urdu changed: AISA activists stage protest, detained briefly
Kiara Advani and her Midas touch: Her five theatrical films have done a business of Rs 887 cr
BJP’s focus only on diverting public attention from issues like unemployment: Sachin Pilot
While You Were Asleep: Rilee Rossouw fires South Africa to 58-run win over England, Pujara crosses 1000-run mark for Sussex, Barcelona rope in defender Kounde from Sevilla
Sanjay Dutt signed Munna Bhai MBBS without reading the script, how it transformed his career and image overnight