Friday, July 29, 2022

Five workers found dead at underground work site in Telangana

The victims were found lying with injuries in the ventilation shaft being built 100 meters below the ground and they were immediately shifted to the Osmania Hospital here where they were declared brought dead.

July 29, 2022 9:11:02 am
Kollapur Inspector Venkat Reddy said the workers were engaged in building an inner wall of the shaft.

Reddy said the workers were engaged in building an inner wall of the shaft.

He said investigation is on to ascertain the cause of their death.

