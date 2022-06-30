scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 30, 2022
Five women electrocuted, six injured in Sathya Sai district of Andhra Pradesh

At least five women from the same family died and six others received serious burns after a high tension wire broke.

By: Express News Service | Hyderabad |
June 30, 2022 12:09:55 pm
At least five women from the same family died and six others received serious burns Thursday morning when a high tension wire broke and fell on an autorickshaw in a village in the Sathya Sai district of Andhra Pradesh.

A young girl and five others, who received burn injuries, have been rushed to a hospital at Anantapur, according to officials.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered an inquiry and has announced ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the victims.

