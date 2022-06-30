Five women electrocuted, six injured in Sathya Sai district of Andhra Pradesh

By: Express News Service | Hyderabad |
June 30, 2022 12:09:55 pm
At least five women from the same family died and six others received serious burns Thursday morning when a high tension wire broke and fell on an autorickshaw in a village in the Sathya Sai district of Andhra Pradesh.
A young girl and five others, who received burn injuries, have been rushed to a hospital at Anantapur, according to officials.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered an inquiry and has announced ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the victims.
