Five Hyderabad hospitals barred from Covid treatment after complaints, failure to respond to show-cause notices

Five hospitals in Hyderabad were on Friday barred from offering COVID-19 treatment to new patients. The Telangana government revoked the permission issued to these hospitals following complaints against them and their subsequent failure to respond to show-cause notices with an explanation.

The office of the Director of Public Health first revoked the permission to Virinchi Hospitals, Banjara Hills, following a complaint alleging medical negligence from the family of 35-year-old Vamsi Krishna (deceased), a resident of Nalgonda.

“A complaint has been received from the relative of Vamsi Krishna (deceased), a resident of Nalgonda district, regarding medical negligence by the doctors and staff of the hospital in treating a COVID patient by violating the treatment protocols. Following this, a show-cause notice was issued seeking an explanation within 20 hours. In view of this, the hospital’s license to treat COVID patients has been revoked,” said the order.

The action comes a day after the family of the deceased was booked on charges of criminal assault, trespass, and damages to furniture following a heated argument at the hospital. The Panjagutta police arrested 16 members of the family and remanded them to judicial custody.

The family had blamed the hospital for Vamsi Krishna’s death and alleged overdose of steroids and wrong treatment as cause of death. He was admitted to the hospital on May 7 for COVID-19 treatment and died on May 22. The family ransacked the hospital on May 27 and the entire sequence was live-streamed on Facebook.

Four other Hyderabad hospitals – namely, TX hospitals, Kacheguda; Neelima hospital, Sanathnagar; Max Health hospitals, Kukatpally; Vinn hospitals, Begumpet – were also penalised with cancelation of permission to treat COVID patients after they failed to respond to the DPH’s showcause notices that charged them for inappropriate and surplus billing.

According to the order, “No COVID-19 patient shall be admitted to the hospital and no inconvenience should be caused to already admitted patients and they have to be treated as per treatment protocols. If it is found that the said hospital is not following these orders, the government will be compelled to cancel the license issued to the hospital.”

On Friday evening, the health department also shared the list of private hospitals that have been issued show-cause notices on various charges. An explanation was sought from as many as 64 hospitals against whom 88 complaints were received.