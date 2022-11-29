Five Class 9 and 10 students apprehended in Hyderabad for sexually assaulting classmate, filming the act

Five boys, all minors and students of classes 9 and 10, were apprehended in Hyderabad on Tuesday for allegedly sexually assaulting one of their classmates and filming the act, the Rachakonda police said. The 17-year-old survivor was allegedly raped twice but only revealed the assault to her parents after a video of the incident was shared on WhatsApp.

The parents approached the police and filed a complaint on Monday and the boys were apprehended within 24 hours and booked under charges of rape, among others.

According to a statement issued by the police on Tuesday, the first incident took place in August 2022 at the girl’s home, in the absence of her family members. “As the victim girl also moved and talked with them freely, they took it as an advantage…,” the statement said, adding that one of the accused filmed the act on a cell phone.

“After 10 days, one of the accused along with another again went and sexually abused her and recorded it on a cell phone. When the same was shared with friends through WhatsApp, the victim girl narrated the entire ordeal to her parents,” the statement added.

The police said that the boys used to roam around after school hours and watch porn videos on their mobile phones.

The police have registered an FIR against the five juveniles in conflict with the law (JICL) under sections 376 DA r/w 34 and 449 of the Indian Penal Code, sections 5 r/w 6, 9 (g), 10 r/w 11, (v) (Vi), 14, 15 of the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and sections 67A and 67B of the IT Act. Three mobile phones were also seized from the five accused.

Within 24 hours and after completion of the medical examination of the survivor and other procedures, the accused JICLs were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board for further action, police said.

Police have appealed to the public not to circulate the videos of the minors accused in this case and to report the same to the police if anyone does so.