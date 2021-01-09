Five African nationals nabbed by Telangana cops from Delhi for cyber fraud

Five African nationals were arrested by Rachakonda police from New Delhi Friday.

Five African nationals were arrested by Rachakonda police from New Delhi Friday for allegedly duping people of money on social media. The accused had arrived in India on tourist, business, and medical visas and possessed passports of Ghana, Liberia, and Nigeria.

According to the police, Akpalu Godstime, the prime accused, along with his friends, Adjel Gift Osas, P Ehigiator Daniel, Nkeki Confidence David, and P.Kromah Oyibo N, hatched a plan to cheat gullible social media users.

Police have registered a case of cheating and invoked provisions under the IT Act against the accused. During the investigation, based on technical and electronic evidence, the accused were traced to New Delhi.

According to police, Godstime contacted one of the victims in the guise of a woman named Sophia Alex on Facebook in November 2020. Soon, they started to chat over WhatsApp and voice calls. Sophia Alex told the victim that she was from Australia but lived in the UK along with her daughter and that she plans to visit Hyderabad shortly.

Police further said that one day she told the victim about her arrival in Mumbai. Soon, the victim received a call from another woman who introduced herself as a Customs Officer in Mumbai airport. She told the victim that Sophia has brought 75,000 pounds, gold chains, and mobile phones, etc, and asked her to transfer money towards Yellow Taxes and other charges. The victim falling in the trap then transferred a total of Rs 4.83 lakh in multiple transactions. When he realised he had been duped, he approached the Cyber Crime Police of Rachakonda.

Three similar cases of fraud were detected against the accused in Cyber Crime police of Hyderabad.

Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said that Godstime who masterminded the fraud had created several Facebook profiles with fake identities of European men and women. As soon as the money was transferred into his accounts, he destroyed the phone and SIM card. The gang was using the Dingtone app (to display their targeted country code) to cheat the innocent, he said.