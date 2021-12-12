First case of Omicron variant detected in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh reported its first case of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 Sunday. Health Department officials said a 34-year-old from Ireland, who returned to his native place in Vizianagaram district in the last week of November, tested positive for the new variant.

The individual first arrived at the Mumbai airport where his RT-PCR report was negative. He then reached Visakhapatnam on November 27 and proceeded to his home in Vizianagaram. A second test at Vizianagaram showed him to be Covid positive. “His swab sample was sent to CCMB (Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology), Hyderabad for genome sequencing and the result declared as Omicron positive. He does not have any symptoms and was re-tested on December 11 and the RT-PCR result was negative. There are no other Omicron cases in the state,” Health Minister A K Srinivas said.

Fifteen international travellers have tested positive for Covid-19 in the state in recent days. Their swab samples were sent to the CCMB for analysis. Out of the 10 reports received so far, the Omicron variant has been detected only in one.

Andhra Pradesh on Sunday reported 156 new Covid cases. Health department officials have warned that the marriage season and the approaching festive season may trigger a drastic increase in cases unless people take adequate precautions and follow Covid-19 protocol.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy also held a review meeting on the Covid situation in the state in the wake of the detection of the Omicron variant. During the meeting, he directed the officials to expedite the vaccination process and complete it by fixing targets. He instructed the officials to initiate a drive on using masks, and ensure that there are no mass gatherings.

Reddy also emphasised on continuing the door-to-door fever survey and vaccination. In addition, officials were tasked with checking the facilities in hospitals which used to treat Covid patients and ensuring that adequate facilities are available in empanelled hospitals which cater to beneficiaries under the government’s healthcare scheme. The chief minister directed the officials to re-inspect quarantine centres, Covid care centres and call centres.

He directed the officials to complete two crore doses of vaccination by the end of December. Officials were also asked to conduct mock drills on the operation of the newly set up oxygen generation plants in all hospitals. Special medical teams will be sent to the airports in Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad to conduct RT-PCR tests on people who are headed to Andhra Pradesh.

The health minister said 87.43 per cent of the people in the state have taken their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, while 62.19 per cent have taken both doses. He said the entire population above 18 years would be completely vaccinated by the end of January. The CCMB is also likely to set up a genome sequencing lab in Vijayawada soon.