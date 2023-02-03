Fire breaks out at new Telangana Secretariat, none hurt

A fire broke out at the new Telangana Secretariat Complex, slated for inauguration on February 17, in the early hours of Friday, Fire Department officials said.

“There are no casualties and no one is injured,” said an officer.

Multiple fire brigades were rushed to douse the fire as soon as the fire control room received an emergency call at 2.20 am.

The officer said that the fire is suspected to have erupted out of a pile of scrap material that was present on the ground floor of the site.

“Within four minutes, four brigades from the Secretariat and Assembly fire stations reached the spot. The operation lasted two hours. There is no damage to the building except for the blackening of walls due to thick smoke. Work was going on in certain areas but the cause of the fire is not clear,” he said, and added that further investigation is on.

Reacting on the fire accident, Telangana Congress president A Revanth Reddy questioned the state government’s hurry to inaugurate the new Secretariat on the chief minister’s birthday. “Calling a fire in the new secretariat as a mock drill is wrong. An all-party team should be allowed to establish the truth about the fire” he tweeted.

Initial reports suggested that it was a mock drill and not a fire accident.