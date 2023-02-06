Finance Minister Harish Rao to present Telangana Budget 2023 today

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao will present the state Budget for the financial year 2023-24 at 10.30 am Monday. The state Cabinet on Sunday discussed and gave its approval to the annual financial statement for the upcoming year.

Offered Prayers at Sri Venkateswara Swamy Vaari Temple Jubilee Hills Ahead Of Presenting #TelanganaBudget2023 pic.twitter.com/8RverQTMbu — Harish Rao Thanneeru (@BRSHarish) February 6, 2023

With the Assembly elections in Telangana scheduled later in the year, this is also the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government’s last budget in its current tenure.

The total outlay of the Budget is expected to be around Rs 3 lakh crore. The size of the Budget was Rs 2.56 lakh crore in 2022-23, Rs 2.30 lakh crore for 2021-22 and Rs 1.82 lakh crore in 2020-21. The Budget Session will continue till February 12 and discussions on the Budget will be taken up from February 8.