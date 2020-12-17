Fiat Chrysler to to invest $150 million for Global Digital hub in Hyderabad, create 1,000 new jobs

A Fiat 500 automobile, manufactured by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, sits on display near a Fiat logo in a National Auto showroom in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (Photographer: Christopher Pike/Bloomberg)

International Automotive giant Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) has announced its decision to set up a Global Digital Hub in Hyderabad with an investment of $150 million (about Rs 1,100 crore) and create nearly 1,000 cutting-edge technology jobs by end of 2021.

Announcing the company’s investment decision Wednesday, Telangana IT and Industries minister KT Rama Rao said the state government will continue to focus on creating an enabling environment for businesses and industries. He asked FCA to consider adding a manufacturing facility too in Hyderabad to take advantage of the favorable automobile manufacturing ecosystem in the state.

FCA ICT India, FCA’s new innovation and technology development facility, is the company’s largest Digital Hub outside of North America and EMEA, the company said. Disclosing the company’s plans to increase hiring over the next two to three years, the statement said the Global Digital Hub will serve as a ‘transformation and innovation engine’ for FCA and drive global IT strategy, and deliver excellence through a robust platform, technology and service centers of excellence.

The Global Digital Hub will focus on building strategic competencies in niche technology areas such as connected vehicle programs, artificial intelligence, data accelerators, and cloud technologies, among others.

“The $150 million investment to set up a Global Digital Hub in Hyderabad, Telangana cements our continued commitment to India and our customers,” said Dr. Partha Datta, President and Managing Director, FCA India. “FCA ICT India will be our technology backbone that will not only help us develop products for future mobility but will also sharpen our efforts to enhance customer-centricity. This is a significant step forward in realizing our vision to make our Indian operations more capable to develop digitally-driven products and technologies locally for India and also for the world.”

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes and sells vehicles under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Ram, SRT brands as well as luxury cars under the Maserati brands. FCA has a joint venture vehicle and power train manufacturing facility in Ranjangaon, Maharashtra. The company’s engineering and product development operations are located in Pune and Chennai, and employs over 3000 people currently.

“In the digital era, data is the new currency. Our goal is to build an innovation powerhouse that harnesses the intelligence enabled by data to build exciting new products and services to deliver at the speed of our customers’ expectations,” said Mamatha Chamarthi, CIO, FCA, North America and Asia Pacific. “One of the key objectives of FCA ICT India is to digitize every aspect of FCA’s automotive operations globally and within India, and to shift from legacy to digital through adoption of emerging technologies. We are fostering a strong, global culture of innovation and entrepreneurship to promote agility at scale, and drive customer-centricity.”

