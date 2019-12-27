Father of Hyderabad gangrape-murder accused hit by car

The four accused were gunned down by Cyberabad police in an alleged encounter on December 6. The four accused were gunned down by Cyberabad police in an alleged encounter on December 6.

The father of one of the four men accused of the gangrape and murder of a veterinarian in Hyderabad last month was hit by a speeding car in Narayanpet district Thursday night.

Komaraiah (48) is the father of Ch Chennakeshavalu, who was among the four people gunned down by Cyberabad police in an alleged encounter on December 6.

According to the police, Komaraiah was returning home on his Hero Honda Splendor around 8:10 pm when a speeding Toyota Innova hit his bike. He suffered injuries to his head and his right leg, apart from abrasions.

As the accident took place very close to their village, Gudigandla, passersby attended to him and telephoned his wife. He was rushed to Makthal government hospital, and after initial treatment, moved to the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) hospital in Hyderabad.

“There were around seven women in the Toyota Innova. They were traveling from Mahabubnagar to a temple at Devasugur in Karnataka. The car was being driven by their relative, Achanna, who is also the Sarpanch of Tankara village in Mahabubnagar. We have around four eyewitnesses. A case has been registered against Achanna under Section 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC,” sub-inspector Ashok Kumar told indianexpress.com.

The car belongs to a person close to Achanna.

Doctors at NIMS refused to give the medical status of the patient.

