Father in kitchen, girls playing drums: Andhra Pradesh’s textbook bid to end gender stereotypes

The minister said the state government was also working to improve the teacher-taught ratio.

Father working alongside the mother in the kitchen, girls on drums and violins during musical performances, and men and women both standing in line to collect water from a common public tap: These are some of the images that can be seen in the new textbooks for classes 1 and 2 in Andhra Pradesh as it attempts to eliminate gender stereotypes from a young age.

In the new books, the children will also be introduced to both “good” and “bad” sides of Artificial Intelligence.

“While past textbooks depicted household chores as being performed entirely by women, the new textbooks, introduced recently, changed this approach so that 50% of the household chores shown are performed by men and 50% by women,” said an official.