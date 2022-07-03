Family-run TRS govt has failed Telangana: Goyal

The BJP Sunday resolved to defeat the “family-run” Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government in the Telangana Assembly elections.

In a statement on the state after a meeting of the National Executive, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said the government had failed the expectations of its people and was now associated with dynastic rule.

“The BJP national executive has expressed regret at the unfortunate situation in the state. When Telangana was formed it was expected that it would become the number one state in the country on all fronts. Youths sacrificed their lives for Telangana. However, in the eight years the ruling TRS government failed the expectations of Telangana people. The TRS government is now associated with corruption and dynastic rule. One family runs the government. The CM and his son, a senior minister, run the entire government and other Cabinet ministers have no work,’’ Goyal said.

The Union Commerce Minister also brought up the BJP’s performance in the recent local polls in the state.

“The BJP’s tremendous performance in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections, and the surprise result of Dubbaka by poll in which BJP won in spite of being surrounded by the CM’s constituency heralded the fall of the TRS Government. No one expected us to win Dubbaka, but we fought and won. It shows the faith of people in BJP and the leadership of Narendra Modi…. In the coming days, the clouds of change are coming over Telangana in the form of BJP. BJP will replace the corrupt TRS Government and form a government of double engine growth that will fulfil the aspirations of the Telangana people,’’ he said.

Goyal said that the TRS has not fulfilled the basic promise of neellu (water), nidhanalu (funds) and niyamakalu (jobs). “The irrigation projects are mired in corruption. The Kaleshwaram project’s estimated cost has been increased from Rs 40,000 crores to Rs 1.30 lakh crores. How did it increase so much? It reeks of corruption,’’ he said.