Family of four found dead at home in Hyderabad; police suspect suicide pact

Four members of a family, including a four-year-old child, were found dead at their residence in Hyderabad’s Tarnaka area Monday afternoon. The police said the deceased were identified as V Prathap, 34, an engineer with an automobile manufacturer in Chennai, his wife Sindhura, 32, a bank manager in Hyderabad, their four-year-old daughter Aadya, and Prathap’s mother Rajati.

While no suicide note was recovered from the apartment, the police have started an investigation to find out whether it was a suicide pact or if Prathap killed others before taking his life. Osmania University police station Inspector L Ramesh Naik said a case of suspicious death under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has been registered and they are awaiting the postmortem examination report. “Neither a suicide note nor anything that suggested poisoning have been found at the scene. The cause of death will be known after receiving the PME report,” he told reporters.

The incident came to light after Sindhura did not turn up for work on Monday and her colleagues reached the apartment as she didn’t answer or return their calls until the afternoon. When Sindhura’s parents, her colleagues, and the apartment watchman broke open the door, they found Prathap’s body in the living room and the three others were found lying dead in the bedroom.

According to the police, Prathap and Sindhura had been married for eight years and were living in Chennai. Sindhura moved to Hyderabad six months ago following a transfer to the city. While Sindhura and her daughter lived with her parents in Tarnaka, they recently moved into a rented apartment nearby. Prathap visited them every week, the police said.

During their investigation, the police found that the couple often quarrelled over relocating to Chennai as per Prathap’s wish. This was confirmed to the police by Sindhura’s parents. Her colleagues have told the police that she had been depressed lately over differences in marriage. Prathap was visiting family for the Sankranti festival in Hyderabad.